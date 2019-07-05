Transcript for Trump administration pushes back against Democrats

Begin with the trump administration pushing back against Democrats rejecting demands to release the president's tax return the Treasury Department is citing concerns over privacy and the law meanwhile the threat of contempt is now looming over the attorney general at we're getting it mixed signals about whether special counsel Robert Mueller will get to testify about the Russian investigation. ABC's Trevor Auld has a latest from Washington Trevor good morning. Hey good morning today and can at this is really a battle between the executive and legislative branches of government and it's happening on multiple fronts. The Democrats say they're just trying to conduct oversight but Republicans believe repeatedly this is. Overreach. This morning the fallout from the Moeller report on full display with Treasury Secretary Stephen minutia and refusing to turn over president Trump's tax returns minutia in writing to the house Ways and Means Committee that the democrats' request to turn over the president's tax is lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and present serious constitutional questions. Separately Tuesday Justice Department officials set to meet with House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler they'll try to negotiate a deal to release a less redacted version of the Moeller report. Complaints through congressional subpoenas is not optional. Today's meeting happening a day before a scheduled vote to possibly find the attorney general in contempt. As it unfolds Democrats are also in talks with Robert Mueller himself trying to schedule a hearing for the special counsel to testify. I attended date has been fed may fifteenth and that we hope BS special counsel will appear president trump who previously said Muller's testimony was up to the attorney general now reversing course reading it tweet that Robert Mueller should not. Testify but ABC news has learned the attorney general still believe special counsel Moeller has a right to hear despite the president's apparent objections and some Republicans. Also want the chance to question the special counsel. Representative Tom McClintock telling Fox News he thinks Robert Mueller tried to undermine the pro. That it and so there are some very serious questions about his conduct. In that position. And all of this is happening as the president's former personal attorney Michael Collins begins his three year stint in prison for multiple crimes including. Campaign finance violations and he said before he reported to prison yesterday. There's still remains much to be said. Today cannot ban Michael Cohen slamming the president as he made its way to prison Trevor Alton DC thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.