Trump awaits gag order ruling

The judge in Trump’s hush money trial is expected to issue his ruling on whether Trump violated a gag order. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports on preparations the Secret Service is making.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live