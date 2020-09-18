Transcript for Trump and Biden head to Minnesota Friday

Planning. President trump holding a late night rally in Wisconsin attacking former vice president Joseph Biden's. That man is it dropped but it. Spend their top 47 years he didn't do its thing the president is aiming to boost fuel turnout in the battleground states speaking to a mostly mass with crowd and an airport hangar. Removes any. The city of fewer than 4000 people. While we've done in a very very short period of time it's like nobody thought and we came in and we did it and we did it to you now we have again. Or more years to cement that had to do occasional things including. Tax cuts. Raise taxes. The president's rally comes as with constancy this fight in corona virus cases that threaten to stand and tell us what's going on but he knew it. Ignored and did nothing as close to criminal is stark contrast. Biden last night holding a drive in town hall in Pennsylvania voters in cars parked behind bargain listening on FM radio. Both the audience members in the vehicle socially distant as Biden took questions and is needed Scranton. She's denied did you hear Jane we did serve as I'd like but what got so like I know I don't. Good evening vice president I. Biden acknowledging he's benefited from white privileged. But also saying he's faced unfair treatment of its own during his working class upbringing. We're used to guys look down their nose at us. We're look to people look at us and think that we're suckers look at us and they think that we don't what we were not equivalent to that. If you didn't have a college degree you must be stupid if in fact he didn't get to go to an ivy school guys like trump who inherited everything. And squandered what they inherited are the people I've always had a problem with out the people who were Boston neck. Biden blasted trump saying the president should step down because of how we've handled the pandemic. This is. All about one thing the stock market didn't want to say they happen it's all about his reelection. It should be about the American people. And there are trouble. And now another former member of the trump administration tourney against the president. A Libya Troy who served on the corner of ours task force is vice president has his advisor tells the Washington Post trump has a flat out disregard for human life. When we are and a task force meeting presidents that maybe it is collecting is a good thing I don't like shaking hands of people I don't have to shake hands with these. Disgusting people. Before leaving for Wisconsin the president reacting to Torre's comment. I have no idea here is I don't matter never mattered that the best of my knowledge maybe your dinner I have no idea of the kids. She goes and now me. And responding to her claims the White House released choice depart for letter in which she said it was an honor working with members of the task force. The White House says she's now disgruntled employee and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.