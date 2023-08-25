Trump: Booking was ‘terrible experience

Authorities in Georgia released the former president’s mugshot, appearing defiant after being processed on racketeering charges. ABC News’ Justin Finch reports on what happens next.

August 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live