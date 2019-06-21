Transcript for Trump calls off military strike against Iran

We do begin with breaking news overnight ABC news has confirmed that president trump. Ordered a military strike against Iran but then halted off at the last minute. Sources say the president suddenly reversed his decision with planes already in the air and ships already in position. The move came less than 24 hours after a run shot down a US drone insisting it straight and to their air space. BC's Miller coasts are counting begins our live coverage from Washington Mona good morning. Good morning today good morning Tenet. Both sides all week have reiterated that they do not want to go to war but when pressed about the possibility Iran says they're ready. While president trump says you'll find out. Tensions with Iran reaching new heights as president trump approved retaliatory airstrikes against the Islamic republic. For shooting down a US surveillance drone Iran. Made a mistake but sources tell ABC news the operation was underway when trump abruptly called it off. Despite the reversal the president insists he's not being pressured into conflict ongoing. In fact in many cases it's the opposite this latest standoff adding to a week of hostilities between the two nations. Beginning with the US accusing the Islamic republic of attacking two oil tankers in the ball from Vermont. Iran has denied conducting the attacks but did claim responsibility for shooting down the US drone. You can see in these images falling from the sky the country's ambassador to the UN telling NPR quote we tried to caution the drone to radio transmission. But then says quote since it was a spy drone we were left with no other option pentagon officials refute those claims. This wasn't unprovoked attack. On the US surveillance assets that had not violated Iranian airspace. Late Thursday president trump summoned congressional leaders to the situation room for an emergency briefing on the situation. Where some members from both parties urge for caution we're worried that he in the administration may bumble into a war. Meanwhile the president's closest ally on the hill are encouraging him. To take aggressive action. That Holloway Iran changes its behavior. Is that they believe. America won't put options on the table that would create. Pain for the regime. And sources tell ABC news this situation would have escalated quickly have the planned and carried out. Officials feared that the attack could have caused hundreds. Of civilian casualties and Hank and it's a good thing it didn't bit lower before you go do we know anything more about why the president change his mind after ordering the strike. All right now today it's unclear why the president decided to. Last minute change his mind but. We do know Lisa sources are telling us that he did so against the advice of his secretary of state Mike Pompeo and his national security advisor. John Bolton today so obvious isn't disagreements with any administration about what should come next Myrna thank you for joining us this morning.

