Transcript for Trump ends 4-day trip to Japan

President trump is heading home following a state visit to Japan marked by pageantry and politics. The trip was meant to showcase the US Japan alliance but the president basked Joseph Biden on foreign soil and clashed with his host on North Korea. And a threat to every US tariffs on Japanese auto imports is still looming. ABC's Mona costs are Abdi joins us now from Washington morning wanna. Good morning Maggie as we saw the Japanese prime minister pulled out all the stops for president Trump's four day visit to boo Japan's closest ally. But the warm welcome was overshadowed. By president trumps defense of North Korea. The president wrapping up his state visit to Japan aboard the USS Wallace where he addressed hundreds of members of the US navy's seventh week. Despite the time difference the president used the time aboard the ship to observe. Memorial Day after wish you all a very happy Memorial Day right. The president W group quote daring and mighty warriors in the Pacific you faced down terrorism and render aid. In the wake of devastating. Natural disasters and I see what you do. Credible. Before appearing on the US navy's amphibious assault ship Japanese prime minister should still on day accompanied by trump and First Lady Milan Villa. Spoke of the US and Japan's robust alliance. On a Japanese destroyer. I did a Japan US alliance has become more robust than that are under the great partnership that and present some have developed. Throughout his trip the president received a warm welcome from the Japanese complete with lavish dinners and a sumo wrestling tournament. But despite the displays of unity trump undermine the alliance by downplaying North Korea's recent missile tests. Breaking from Bombay and his own national security advisor John Bolton my people. Think it could have been a violation as you know. I don't view it differently at a joint press conference with all they trump also called North Korea's Kim Jong Hoon a very Smart man. And justified kids in sold directed at former vice president Joseph Biden. Kim Jong-Il and made a statement that Joseph Biden is a low IQ individual he probably has placed on this record. And the Biden campaign declined to comment president trump and First Lady and Gilani are expected back at the White House around 230 this afternoon. Tenet Maggie roar back and forth not a thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.