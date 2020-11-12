Transcript for Trump gains support in bid to overturn election

This morning president trump gaining new support in his long shot legal challenge to overturn the election. A 106 Republicans in the US house are now backing the lawsuit filed by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton. Which aims to throw out millions of votes. More than a dozen lawmakers on the list were re elected on the same ballot. Texans lawsuit submitted to the Supreme Court is riddled with inaccuracies in conspiracy theories asking the court to invalidate the results in force states trump lost. Georgia Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin this morning though states are asking the Supreme Court to reject the case. Calling it a seditious abuse of the judicial process courts nationwide have rejected baseless election fraud claims from president trump and his allies but a new poll finds only 60% of voters view Joseph Biden's victory as legitimate and only 23%. Of Republicans but this morning some Republicans are speaking out against prompts efforts including Texas senator John corner. I do not understand the legal theory. I don't want others states having the chance to change fast ball they are going to support. And senator Mitt Romney saying this. This is an in the meantime Democrats accuse packs in a filing the suit as a way of fishing for pardon. Reports surfaced last month that Paxson is under federal criminal investigation. Seven of his top aides wrote this letter to human resource is at the Texas attorney general's office. Claiming he used agency resource is to do favors for political donor. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing. Paxson was also indicted in 2016 for securities fraud that case is still in the courts what's unknown right now was at paxon had direct conversations with president trump about a potential parting he didn't respond to our request for comment.

