Transcript for Trump plans to invite Putin to the White House

But first Washington where president trump is courting controversy again inviting glad recruitment to the White House even as he continues to fend off criticism. The announcement came in a tweet and blind sided the president's top intelligence chief. ABC's Kenneth Moulton joins us now from DC come good morning. Good morning can this so let's recap here it's been a week a bipartisan criticism negative coverage and confusion over president trumps the summit with Vladimir Putin a apparently the president on bass invited the Russian leader to Washington this fall. A week of walk ballots for president trump on Russia is ending with a stunning announcement a blood of her food you invite to the White House. Getting along with President Putin getting along with Russia is a positive not a negative now with that being said. If that doesn't work gas can be the worst enemies ever had. The president on CNBC defending his Helsinki summit. His Director of National Intelligence learned about the invite during a live interview her again. OK yeah. That's going to be special. Dan Coats and a rare move publicly criticized Trump's 101 closed door meeting with Putin I would have suggested a different way. During the summit food and offer to let American officials watch Russian authorities question the twelve Russian military officers. Recently indicted in special counsel Robert motors investigation and an exchange Moscow would be allowed to interrogate US citizens. Accused of unspecified crimes what he did is an incredible often. Lawmakers on both sides disagreed. Now I. There is no rule of law rush had there's the rule could subjecting our diplomat. To pull Putin's thuggery. That is an abuse of power the senate passed a resolution Thursday unanimously warning trump not to hand over US officials to wooten. Before the vote the White House issued a statement backing down as saying Boeing's proposal was made and sincerity but president trump. Disagrees when asked for Putin's White House bid the dubious persons 2005. We that was posted by then president George W. Bush dining Condace I never dull moment in Washington DC this week thank you Kenneth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.