Transcript for Trump launches 2020 campaign

We begin with president trump kicking off his reelection campaign by turning to his old playbook. The president bragged about the economy and his other accomplishments during his rally in Orlando last night but he spent much of the time rehashing a long list of grievances taking aim at familiar targets including the media the mole report and Hillary Clinton. ABC's Mota costar Abbie has the highlights including what the First Lady had to say good morning. Good morning to you both president trump spent the night positioning himself once again as the underdog rather than the come bent. We visiting his 2016 campaign to name Tenet. That never really ended. Wanting to use my husband. The president. United States president trump officially launched his tweets when he campaigned in front of thousands of supporters donning his signature Red Hat. We're going to keep. Making America great again and then we will indeed. Keep America great. But that's not the only component of his Tony sixteen campaign that's crossing over into his reelection bid. The president hour and a half long speech rehashing many of his past grievances. 33000. It continuing the trip down memory lane by once again decrying what he refers to as a special council's witch hunt why did they come up way. No could. From telling his crowd of supporters he will not let them down as he touted a list of his accomplishments. Our economy. The envy. Of the world perhaps the greatest economy. We've had. In the history of our country the president hardly mentioning the nearly two dozen democratic presidential candidates vying to challenge him. Aside from senator Bernie Sanders who quickly fired back. An hour and a half speech of lies. Distortions. And total absolute nonsense and former vice president Joseph Biden who recent polls show had a trump. A key battleground state. Biden tweeting overnight the president trump quote inherited the good economy from the Obama Biden administration. And next week in Miami we will get to see the 20/20 democratic presidential candidates. Faced off in their first ever debate tonight Kenneth. Now to the shocking departure at the Pentagon acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn his name to lead the Pentagon. Just hours after domestic abuse allegations involving his family resurface. Now many are wondering why the White House didn't know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.