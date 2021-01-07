Transcript for Trump Organization indicted

We begin with breaking news overnight concerning the investigation into former president trump. And his company we've learned the Manhattan district attorney will bring criminal charges today against the Trump Organization. And it's chief financial officer that top executive with close ties to the former president is expected to surrender this morning. This morning the organization that bears former president Trump's name now facing possible criminal charges. ABC news learning overnight that a grand jury in New York has voted to indict the Trump Organization. And its chief financial officer Alan white sobered the charges are expected to be unsealed today when Weis oberg and an organization representative are due in court. They're expected to face tax fraud charges which include allegedly avoiding taxes and fringe benefits like apartments cars and school tuition. On Wednesday trump ignored questions about the criminal charges while in Texas. Where he held a campaign style event along the border Biden is destroying our country. And it all started with a fake election the former president himself is not expected to be apart of these charges. And he's denied all wrongdoing recently dismissing the investigation as politically motivated. I call that the continuation. Of the greatest and most disgusting which until all time. The possible charges are the first brought by prosecutors after their two year investigation. Into the former president and his company whites oberg has worked for the company since the 1970s. In one of his books trump said Weiss oberg quote. Did whatever was necessary to protect the bottom line even appeared on Trump's show the apprentice replacing George this week. Is my chief financial officer. How otherwise sober but last night the former vice president of the Trump Organization acknowledge nothing major happens at the company without Donald Trump's knowledge. Any oranges that resulted in congress illegality your show judicial law. Chung who nothing big cap and organization are from. The spokesperson for the Trump Organization declined to comment about the pending charges. As did the Manhattan DA's office.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.