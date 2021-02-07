Transcript for Trump Organization indicted -- now what?

Now to the legal problems for former president Trump's company and his top financial advisor prosecutors have outlined charges in connection with a fifteen year tax scheme. This morning we're hearing from Trump's former attorney who says this may just be the tip of the iceberg. Others claim it's all politics. This morning the man once called a fixer for former president trump. Is now predicting more charges are coming after the indictment of the Trump Organization and the company's most senior executive not name try. I do ultimately believed that the trump family and Donald himself will be held accountable. On Thursday prosecutors in New York. Revealed the allegations against the Trump Organization and CFO Alan Weiss oberg accusing the company of avoiding taxes by paying executives off the books during a fifteen year long scheme congressional testimony from Michael -- in Trump's former attorney was the initial basis for the investigation there are more than a dozen different areas that. Are being investigated. At the present moment by armed. Both the district attorney's wells the attorney general's alters prosecutors say why sober collected more than one point seven million dollars from the company. Under the table and evaded more than 900000. Dollars in personal taxes. By receiving part of his compensation and perks including a rent free apartment to Mercedes and private school tuition for his kids. According to the indictment the tuition was paid by personal checks signed by Donald Trump why submerged former daughter in law says she gave documents to prosecutors after she says her family lived rent free in a New York apartment for years she believes Weisel berg will cooperate with investigators to save his family. Seeing him walk. Who passed on to the I don't think he can watch is kissed test. I was plumes. Trump calls the charges at disgrace insisting the investigation. Is a politically motivated and a lawyer for trump says after years of investigation and the collection of millions of documents. And devoting the resources of dozens of prosecutors and outside consultants. Venus is all they have. What's a bird has pleaded not guilty he could face up to fifteen years in prison for the most serious charge of Grand Larceny.

