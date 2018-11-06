-
Now Playing: Trump greets Trudeau at G7 summit
-
Now Playing: Stoneman Douglas drama students perform at Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Trump responds to Trudeau's tariff threat
-
Now Playing: Countdown to historic summit with North Korea
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump's trade tiff
-
Now Playing: Mesa Police Department again under fire
-
Now Playing: Trump heads to the G7 Summit
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Hereditary' & 'Ocean's 8'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Trump commutes Alice Johnson
-
Now Playing: NBA Finals: Kevin Durant dominates in Game 3
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: White House pardon parade marches on
-
Now Playing: Arizona man beaten by police speaks out
-
Now Playing: Guatemala volcano latest: Children airlifted to U.S.
-
Now Playing: Alice Johnson gets a presidential pardon
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump vs. athletes
-
Now Playing: Thousands of names left off California voting rosters
-
Now Playing: Family says Kate Spade suffered from depression
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?
-
Now Playing: New toys inspired by the movies
-
Now Playing: President Trump's new tariffs take effect today