Transcript for Trump supporters hold 'Stop the Steal' rallies

Overnight some supporters holding stop the steel rallies in states where votes are still being counted. In Philadelphia streets packed with protesters police using barricades to separate dueling rallies. Some demanding every vote be counted others. The protests coming hours after president trump defiantly declared victory. If you county who legal votes. I easily win trump claiming without evidence that the election was rigged I've already. Decisively won many critical states including massive victories legal experts calling the president's accusations of massive voter fraud baseless. It's very worrying because there's no doubt that a lot of people who support him will think he must be telling the truth that where there's smoke there's fire. It's really damaging. To American democracy. Joseph Biden urging people to keep the faith. Between overnight that no one is going to take our democracy away from us America has come too far far too many battles and endured too much to let that happen we have no doubt. And when the countess tradition and Harrison I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm president trump also suggesting ballots in Pennsylvania are being received after the allotted time. Partisan Democrats have allowed ballots in the state to be received three days after the election. And we think much more than that. But election officials insist they're county legally cast ballots. That's because the day before the election the Supreme Court ruled against the president's campaign and allowed a three day extension for receiving absentee ballots in Pennsylvania. The president also making this claim. In Philadelphia observers have been kept far away. Very far away so far that people are using binoculars. To try and see. A picture from the Philadelphia Inquirer dot shown election watcher standing behind a barrier. Using binoculars to observe counting inside Philadelphia's convention center a judge later granted the trunk campaign's request to allow observers to get a closer view. The president also sane windows it caddie locations are being papered over. And it became. Little bit dangerous. When major hub for counting ballots in Detroit covered up the windows again with large pieces of cardboard. Workers at a Detroit counting location didn't cover windows at the site. But that was after what officials described as a chaotic confrontation when protesters arrived at the building Press Secretary Caylee knack in any. We between video of the windows being covered with more than seven million views and they caption shady. This morning election officials tell the New York Times the windows were covered because of concern about people taking unauthorized photographs and videos. The president also claiming gotten the election apparatus in Georgia is run by Democrats. But Georgia secretary of state Brad rapids burger is Republican. Trump even endorsed him in 2018. In the meantime some Republicans are pushing back against the president. Because I know there's a lot of people who think this election is stolen a lot of people think there's fraud and you know what. There may be fraud there may be old and we don't know that right now and for the president to go out there and claimed that without any evidence of that is. It is is dangerous. Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn an ally of the president requesting to see evidence of Annie irregularities. Of what I thinking as and that if there are irregularities. Less document on an overnight senator Lindsey Graham standing by the president even donating half a million dollars to Trump's legal defense fund. He stood with me. He's the reason we're gonna have a senate majority mile my race was overwhelming. He helped senate Republicans were going to pick up house seats and Donald Trump junior last night vowing to. I think the number one thing that Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death and here so that we get. Transparency in the process. That's a senator Lindsey Graham. When asked if the state legislature in Pennsylvania should pick the State's electors he said every scene is on the table. And senator Ted Cruz also saying quote we may well see state legislatures getting involved. Kenneth Mona injured UG thank you so much for that report.

