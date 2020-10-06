Transcript for Trump tweets conspiracy theory about protester

Now to the latest on president from targeting an elderly protestor badly injured after he was pushed by two officers the protesters friends are now coming to his defense after president Tom. Suggested he may have been faking the fall. This morning friends of an elderly protestor push by police in buffalo are expressing out region president front. Absolutely absurd. And I think that it's actually Aamodt attraction and and a deflection for what's really happening in this moment. All of a nation mourned George Floyd and protest for police reform persist across the country. The president shared a conspiracy theory all. The 75 your protests are seen on video calling to the ground after being shelled by two officers and trumped we did Regina could be an anti -- market tour. Claiming he appeared to ski and police communications. In order to blacked out the equipment adding I watched he fell harder than with pushed. Was aiming scanner can be a set up the president was citing a report by the right wing TV network one American nears. Regina as friends say he the devout Catholic and a peace activist. He went there because he was so said the vote what has happened that the police had done other things too. In racist ways. To know him he is a very gentle very sweet very funny soft spoken man. And it just it was for us to say I think a really big shock. Mortars from B Dino called the president's tweet dark dangerous and untrue. The claim sparked outcry from New York's governor. What do you think it was it was stay each you think the blood coming out of his head was staged. Is that what you're saying. You saw his head. Hit the pavement UC broad on the pavement. Maybe he fell harder than he was pushed. How reckless how irresponsible I mean how rude. The White House not commenting on the backlash. And on Capitol Hill most Republicans ducked questions. What do you make of the president's tweak this morning it does the president need to be more cautious about what he tweets. I didn't see it so I'd have to. I mean you know still I'm sure it's in my office who believe me copy of that and means it this morning Regina or storm the hospital but out of the icu. Everything he stands for it's about love and justice for everyone and I believe that if he's actually okay. That he will always do this I think it's who he is. The buffalo police department originally claimed Cuttino tripped and fell. Two offices were charged with assault after the video was posted on line.

