Trump vows to retaliate against GM

More
President Trump threatened to cut GM subsidies after the automaker announced thousands of job cuts. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.
2:14 | 11/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump vows to retaliate against GM

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59464812,"title":"Trump vows to retaliate against GM ","duration":"2:14","description":"President Trump threatened to cut GM subsidies after the automaker announced thousands of job cuts. ABC News' Lana Zak reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/trump-vows-retaliate-gm-59464812","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.