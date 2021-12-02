Transcript for Trump's COVID revelation

Morning new claims that former president troubles nearly forced into a medically induced coma. During his battle with the krona virus last fall the New York Times reports trump was so sick in October that his oxygen levels dropped into the eighties. And doctors reportedly consider putting him on a ventilator the claims about his condition appear to be a stark contradiction to what trumps medical team said at the time. I've got an experienced difficulty breathing no no he has not never did we wanted to put put to parliament later early on. Before they. SO I think that's what the doctors were considering once is oxidation levels were belittle that 88%. Threshold. The revelation comes as the Biden administration ramps have vaccination efforts. Britain on track to have enough supplies. For 300 million Americans. By the end of July president argued saying the country is on track to deliver 100 million vaccine doses. One month earlier than expected. And has now secured 200 million additional doses from Pfizer amid turn out to be delivered this summer but for now the White House had knowledge as a vaccine crunched for the next. At least short period of time we're going to be in a shortage in Tampa Florida cars stretched for nine miles as thousands try to get their shots. Including some singers would you for their requires second dose. Who were turned away but looking ahead doctor Anthony county says anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by sprained. I would imagine by the time we get to April that will be what I would call for Buteau for better wording open season. Doctor found she also revealing that by September children as youngest first grade could be authorized to get the shots the CDC is expected to release guidelines for reopening schools today. Outlining how students can safely returned to the classroom. Just days after the CDC director insists its schools can safely reopen before all teachers are vaccinated. The bite administration has been criticized after saying its immediate goal is to reopen half of all green schools for one day a week critics say that's not ambitious enough.

