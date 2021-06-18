Trump’s New Venture

The former President has announced the launch of a new social media company, &lsquo;TRUTH Social.&rsquo; It comes as the House is expected to vote today on holding former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live