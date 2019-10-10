Transcript for Turkey offensive against US ally

He turned out to the breaking news in the Middle East Turkey is launching a punishing assault on Kurdish fighters in Syria the airstrikes and ground offensive against a crucial US ally is getting under way just days after president trump withdrew US troops from the border region. At least seven civilians have been killed as families scramble out of harm's way many Kurds guarding crisis prisoners had been forced to flee raising concern that those prisoners some of the most dangerous people in the world. Quit now scatter. ABC's Megan tempers Ian has been tracking this all night Megan good morning. Kenneth NJ named this morning Turkey claims to have struck a hundred an old one targets in Syria. The Kurds reporting at least two deaths and multiple civilian casualties. This morning Turkey escalating its attacks in Syria. Launching airstrikes firing artillery and now a ground attack targeting Kurdish fighters longtime allies of the US. These comes just days after president dropped abruptly pulled US troops from the region. I asked her to prepare to launch an operation to clear out British forces there Turkey's president claiming Kurds are terrorists. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo pushing back on allegations that president beef Turkey the green light. Leftist false. The United States didn't give. Turkey agree and life. The Clark have been on the front line against ice as. Fighting alongside American forces for years. But now those fighters once guardian ice his prisoners are being pulled away to reinforce the front line against Turkey the president was pressed about the danger that ice is prisoners could now escape well they're gonna be escaping to Europe that's where they wanna go they wanna go back to their homes US defense officials confirm meaning to high value British men accused of being involved in ice is executions of westerners. Are in US military custody and moved to a secure location the president threatening retaliation if Turkey does anything he considers off limits I will let that is. Economy of that happens. And Republican senator Lindsey Graham a staunch ally of the president who disagrees with the troop withdraw says. He's come up with a bipartisan agreement on severe sanctions. Against Turkey. Those sanctions would prohibit US military sales to Turkey and target the country's leadership can now meg and even Republican speaking out against the president withdrawing. Those troops Megan thank you for joining us.

