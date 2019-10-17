Transcript for US ambassador to the EU set to testify in impeachment probe today

That to the impeachment showdown with lawmakers poised to hear from another official embroiled in the Ukraine scandal US ambassador to the European Union is heading to Capitol Hill today despite an attempt by the White House to block his testimony. And we're getting new details about why a former aide sounded the alarm about his conduct. This morning a key figure in the impeachment inquiry preparing to testify. The ambassador to the European Union Gordon silent we'll appear before three house committees and now ABC news has learned the president's former top Russia advisor Fiona hill believes Tomlin was a potential national security risk because of his inexperience. Saarland is a trump mega donor with no diplomatic experience hill told house investigators during her testimony. That she was concerned about Saarland cell phone use according to ABC's Mary Bruce. Now hill said that he would frequently used his personal cell phone for diplomatic affairs potentially leaving him vulnerable and reportedly took upon himself. To invite Ford officials to the White House David Hill was so concerned. The two reportedly raised this issue with what house intelligence officials someone has. Defended the president against accusations that trump was withholding military aid to Ukraine until the ukrainians agree to investigate Joseph Biden and his son. And text messages already turned over to house investigators. America's top diplomat in Ukraine build Taylor. Writes I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with the political campaign. Some in response the president has been crystal clear no quid pro woes of any kind. According to the Washington Post someone is expected to tell congress today that that response was essentially dictated by the president. Trump has cited ambassador silence text to clear himself. That text message that I saw. From embarrassment has suddenly too bad that respect it. Was there is no point broke while he's set that. And you may remember Saarland was expected to testify last week when he agreed to appear without a subpoena but the White House want that appearance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.