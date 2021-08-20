Transcript for US evacuates thousands from Afghanistan on Thursday

We begin with the chaos in Afghanistan in the race to evacuate thousands of Americans overnight a White House official reporting an increase on the number of Americans safely flown out of the country right outside the airport walls and Kabul the situation is growing more dangerous by the hour. Gunfire erupting sending parents and children scrambling for safety. ABC's knowledge for Shea joins us from Washington with more. Alex good morning. Andrew Mona good morning to you as the White House faces increasing criticism for the situation in Afghanistan it. We are hearing directly from one American family still stuck in cobble. This morning tougher conceived whiskey Kabul intensified. 151000 Americans and up to sixty pals and Afghans who helped the west now desperate to escape. The White House saying the US evacuated 3000 people yesterday. With many more cleared for departure. Images from outside the airport to a country in chaos reports of at least twelve people killed since Sunday. Taliban fighters struggle to keep control using guns and batons against civilians. I actually got one packed with. You know with what he's like you know bad bouts for anomaly ambassador David fox is still struggling to make it back stateside with his Afghan wife and three year old son right now there can't among the crowd at the Kabul airport at zero to make contact which was Linda rains it's. You know America you know how can Americans year. Annie just you know I've made eye contact with an aegis ship. But now jet and now. And reason just you know firing their weapons of art warning shots year I was columnist or and it just strategy might not China to all out premieres as a father I don't have to risking you know I have to wait risks of these different options so. Jimmy did did airport is very dangerous. The Pentagon says more than 5200 US troops are now the year attempting to process more people faster. And in Washington more scrutiny of the Biden administration. Sources tell ABC news US diplomats at the embassy in Kabul sent a classified memo when July to top State Department leadership including secretary of state Anthony going to. Warning that the Afghan government was at risk of collapse from a Taliban takeover. President Biden who's remain steadfast in his decision to withdraw. Now expected to speak on Afghanistan later today. And senators will get a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan this afternoon. Mona and Andrew Alice percent Washington think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.