Transcript for US launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias

Now to the other big story this morning the US launching new airstrikes in the Middle East taking aim at a rainy and backed militias at the Syrian border with Iraq. Pentagon officials say the militants are a serious threat to Americans in Iraq ABC's Julie McFarland is here now with more on not doing a good morning. Good morning Amanda the Pentagon says president Biden or flies these strikes against facilities used by a run in fact militia groups. He conducted the raid attacks against US press now inside Iraq. We USF fifteen and F sixteen fighter jets targeted weapons storage facilities. The Pentagon calling this a Massa of self defense. It's too heavy snow if that what any casualties now. This is the second such attack ordered under the Biden administration the last one came and February off the rocket attacks that damaged a base in Northern Iraq. And killed a civilian contractor. The defense official says the sites hit by the US last night. Had come months control I'm logistics capabilities for more attacks manna. And Julie were also following a bizarre story from the UK were classified documents belonging to the British military were found near a bus stop what are you hearing. And bizarre right when the nanny a fifty pages of secret documents have found at a bus stop in Kenton the rain country. A member of the public found the men reported them to the BBC they contain. Classified information about a British warship as those in commission about British operations and Afghanistan. And that reportedly came from a senior official of the ministry of defense the government has now launched an investigation to figure out how they were misplaced. Men at the Russian Foreign Ministry is set at double 07 just isn't what he used to be. Menem million McFarland in London thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.