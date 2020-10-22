Transcript for US officials: Iran and Russia are interfering in election

This morning new concerns that foreign governments are trying to meddle in the upcoming election. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI director Christopher ray announcing in a hastily scheduled after hours news conference that rush Satinder Ron had access to American voter and for me. Asian we have identified that two foreign actors Iran and Russia. Have taken specific actions. To influence public opinion. Relating to our elections. Officials say Iran has already use the information to contact voters sending spooked emails aimed at damaging president truck intimidating voters and inciting unrest overnight ABC news learning that both countries obtained the information through state and local election data systems. This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information. To registered voters. That they hope will cause confusion if you receive an intimidating. Or manipulative. Email in your inbox. Don't be alarmed. And do not spread it. Reckless said the warning is not a partisan issue but Democrats question the deet tails and the timing. Connecticut senator Chris Murphy sweeting the emails told voters to support struck. But the Director of National Intelligence is sure the intent was to her trunk. That's a dubious claim. ABC news political director Rick Klein calls the warning a surprise because voter information is available upon request in many states. But does it mean you can get email address and cell phones but. There are lots of old out there that didn't match up information like that you do publicly available yet. It's actually not very hard to get anyone is willing to give a little money this is a major moment that makes a lot of people think back to October surprise. The White House had last night's announcement is an example of the president administration. Putting America first. And the Iranian government is now responding to this releasing a statement in which they said until quote unlike do you last. Iran does not interfere with other countries election.

