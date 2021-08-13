Transcript for US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies

This morning the crisis in Afghanistan intensify. The Taliban seizing control of more major territory coming within eighty miles of Kabul. The US Canada and Great Britain now sending troops to protect embassy staff fleeing the country but despite sending an additional 3000 troops into the country US officials are refusing to call the deployment a combat mission or in official evacuation. Our job higher now with this additional plus up. Is to help facilitate the safe movement. Of civilian personnel out of Afghanistan it comes as Kandahar the second largest city in Afghanistan. Falls to the Taliban militants have taken control of twelve provincial capitals in one week. The potential here for a growing. Terrorist capabilities and terrorist threats deep within the heartland. I can't stand the wait bought it is very real. Known for their brutal tactics Taliban soldiers are now on a half a vengeance rounding up anyone who's worked with the US military. America's Afghan allies including interpreter and journalists still in the country. Now fear what will happen to them if they can't get out. Those who have rusty and he had to have happened if he Shen do you never act. Maybe unites states urged not programs. And projects and so important. Are imminent and you. Think about the past history era Tehran and then he got where US embassies have been overrun and the real danger again and held it so will that the that the outcome might not. Just last month president Biden was confident that Afghanistan's military would be able to hold off the Taliban. The likelihood there's going to be. The tolley bond overrunning everything in owning the whole country is highly unlikely but now. The White House staying so I went on what's happening on the ground. As a Taliban takes control it's shutting down schools for girls and forcing women into marriages.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.