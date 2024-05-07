US soldier detained in Russia

The mother of Staff Sergeant Gordon Black says he was visiting his girlfriend when he was detained for allegedly beating up and stealing from an unidentified woman. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

May 7, 2024

