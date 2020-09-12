-
Now Playing: Trump holds vaccine summit as Biden presents health officials
-
Now Playing: Many women freeze their eggs amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: New questions over possible vaccine passports for jobs and travel
-
Now Playing: FDA releases Pfizer vaccine analysis ahead of Emergency Use Authorization meeting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – President-elect Joe Biden presents his health team
-
Now Playing: UK begins rolling out vaccine
-
Now Playing: Pandemic causing a 'she-cession'
-
Now Playing: Can COVID-19 cause erectile dysfunction?
-
Now Playing: Here are the CDC’s latest travel recommendations
-
Now Playing: Biden introduces health team
-
Now Playing: Report claims Trump declined vaccine order
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton and Prince William thank medical workers fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK rolls out 1st COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK patient receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on COVID-19 crisis in Montana
-
Now Playing: UK rolls out 1st doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Study suggests best way to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk in cars