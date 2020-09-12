Transcript for US on track to reach 300,000 coronavirus deaths by week's end

Now the corona virus emergency hospitals are seeing the most dramatic surge in cases since the pandemic began more than 2400 people died just in the last 44 hours. The US is on track to reach 300000. By the week's end but there is encouraging news about the vaccine opt for FDA approval. This morning the US potentially one day away from approving the vaccine Clijsters vaccine poised to win emergency approval tomorrow after an FDA analysis showing its effectiveness during trials. They go back into the to the raw data and in secret and reproduce. Not at all all the findings of manufacturers. They did. And this graphic the Blue Line represents the low rate of people who got cove it. After getting the vaccine and the Red Line represents people on the placebo who bought the virus by the end of the study of those who got the vaccine only eight were infected in the placebo group 162. Were infected. The good news coming as hospitals across the country braced for a wave a post Thanksgiving co lead cases. We have not yet seen. The full belong. And an end and the act of the traveling and the congregating. Washington State now extending restrictions through the new year in North Carolina the governor announcing a curfew and in California. Officials sending out this emergency alert to more than thirty million people warning them to stay at home cases in the state soaring. The LA times are reporting 34490. New cases Monday. A number quote stratosphere quickly higher than any daily case count but police still seeing super spreader events like these. An underground party in a lake more than a 150 people arrested. This is a flagrant violation of the governor's health order nurses at this hospital near San Bern Dino seeing a surge in cases has been scrambling to find new places for patients. We have sixty patients holding on our emergency department that are waiting for beds inside the hospital some of them have been there as long as seven days waiting. And and that is very difficult. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first in line for the Kobe vaccine. The White House is now reportedly negotiating with plays or to secure a second batch after rejecting a bigger order over the summer. I think they're betting that more than one vaccines gonna get authorized they'll be more vaccines on the market. President elect Biden Tuesday promising a hundred million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to pharmacies already revealing their vaccine distribution plants Walgreens saying it will open hundreds of new locations. Distorted the actual pulled vaccine. While CBS says it will dispatch thousands of pharmacists administer shots in rural areas many Americans are now asking whether they can be required by their employers to get vaccinated. The answer yes but there are exceptions including for religious or medical reasons or securities union subject to negotiations. And the White House corona virus task force warns it will likely be spring before we see a significant change in cove and hospitalization.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.