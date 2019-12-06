Transcript for US women make World Cup history

In the finals are the only major sporting event captivating worldwide attention at the great time to be alive this morning especially if you're a soccer fan and now our sports. Really expert. Who knows all things sports will dance. Soccer basketball football I played a mall and BP it all above. That he's not sure it could. What is judo event joining nineteen women's World Cup is officially under way. If you're watching online you might have thought the live stream with clinching but no the US women's team just kept scoring and scoring. And scores. It's not to. For the US women's national team in their 2019 World Cup opener it was lucky number thirteen. Beating Thailand and historic thirteen to zero victory defending World Cup champs setting record after record. Both schools ever. Alex Morgan who scored five goals tying for the most by any player in a men's or women's World Cup. Notes. Ten goals in the second half for the most of any happened World Cup history fans of teen USA cheering on goal after after going twenty rents parents in the stands watch her score but. First. Gain some viewers criticizing team USA's continued celebrations after the goal of former World Cup champ everyone that's reading the sub. Players this is their first World Cup goal and they should be excited and that's it being you out there this is your dream of playing and in scoring and a World Cup celebrate. And after the game a display of sportsmanship from US captain Carly Lloyd's controlling the gold keepers team Thailand this massive victory coming on the heels civil lawsuit filed by the women's team earlier this year seeking. Equal pay what the men's teams make. It was vital stats looked at the women's seen ninety minutes scored thirteen goals on Tuesday events in the scored thirteen goals total. In the past 6200. -- few days. Yeah out which adds up to seventeen years that begin to map the women's next game will be on Sunday in Paris taking on teen she lane. And I don't love that abbey a leap of right and Zach controversy and actually even saying. Would you tell men's team to not score or to celebrate the good question. Let's answer these women need more money they need more respect yeah and when it comes a sportsmanship they showed him there by being competitor incredible yeah. They Lewis today.

