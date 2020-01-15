Transcript for Utah man locked inside gym overnight

Are you talk man wrapped up his late night work out only to discover he'd been locked inside his GM. A 24 hour fitness location that was clearly not so 24/7. I went to the front door and wait this is locked in hill in animation teacher by gate uses the gyms pool night. After swimming he realized the doors were locked and the place was empty. He called his family his wife joked he should find a comfortable place to sleep then he called 911. I called dispatch. And the guy pauses for like ten seconds he who's your winner and I sentiment 24 hour fitness. And he goes won't communal even as well there's I've done alarm system here and I'd there's cameras and I don't wanna get busted for breaking and entering. As he waited for is rescued and posted several pictures on FaceBook captioning one. Doesn't the names suggest they stay open 24 hours. I just kind of thought it was funny in the start you know it it was a little like home alone it's like oh my gosh I got its due to myself after police showed up he took this photo with the caption. Thanks to 3 nice cops I am free at last. And just hours ago was no final post Dan back in the pool but this time. With a sign just in case. I think at this time on his breath of work to do maybe that's why I got locked in there. And ended post again he said it's I felt that it any port club publicity and may have cause despite all the fuss. I still love my 24 even if it is now might warning you know they apparently close. As the resident commons sewer working now here. We can go sixteen adult male exhibit C and I worked out even not see him working visits a grand story did you know like about a need that all you read.

