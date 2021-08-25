Transcript for Utah waterfall rescue

We're learning more about a daring rescue in Utah after a teenager who was hiking when plunging off a waterfall. Here's ABC's making to freeze. This morning dramatic video suing them only in Idaho teenager was pulled to safety after Glenn's more than three feet from the waterfall. The eighteen year old tanner parent of plummeting after sunset while hiking bridal veil falls near or you talk. News look almost like slow motion and light. My mind I was guarding Oceania route all. And has one opening up and parent falling three different times frantically trying to grab onto something Nancy tumbled down the rocky and wet terrain UZ when not all like. I'd panic piper Channel 8. Oh like this time it was really weird too like I didn't do any of that. I knew what happened and I knew like Nextel like and you findings are out and pick out China stand out than I did in an like. Out a way out and just lush. Here in new he had broken his foot and needed help his friend Ryan and two other people he was hiking with called 91 whine at me no yelling into an exchange shut your flashlight in your pay. Yeah yeah. Rescuers were able to hoist him announces fifty. It was that night so that makes a lot more difficult than normal bush also without a lot of downed Kenyan wins tonight I ask otherwise I hey hi and I just hope any minute dive hats. Rates and got twelve ventures and tie every herb but. Hey I could be dead it could be worse and line I'm just grateful to be alive and it's a warning. Officials. Citigroup with ill equipped with our cropper like he quit each one of them was eaten wearing sandals. Enter your name think you --

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.