Transcript for Vaccine hearing today

Overnight the United States marking its deadliest day of the pandemic more than 3000 deaths and 24 hours people still don't think this is a big deal they think it's kind of state new ways are a little bit of hoax or what have you it's not it's real the numbers are absolutely real yesterday it was the third deadliest day in US history surpassing the 9/11 attacks fall almost every other day in the last week saw higher Depp told them they attack on Pearl Harbor the milestone coming just hours before an FDA committee meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use. An unexpected side effect is expected to be one topic of discussion. The expectation will be that subjects we've known severe reaction allergic reactions. Should not take the vaccine and to end the sin exactly what happened here. Out of thousands in the UK who received a shot two people both health care workers' had allergic reactions and recovered. Both had a history of severe allergies and carry epi pens despite the complication one of the FDA advisors sent divert today's says he feels good about the vaccine it appears to me former U in the documents. Pro green safety is always and we should feel good about where we are. The focus now distributing the shot across America by their already staging a dry run. That's the whole reason we're doing this exercise today. To find out if we have any friction points any areas that we need to improve on. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller touring the freezers that will keep the vaccine and 94 degrees below zero. A shipping giants are working with the military to optimize deliberate with FedEx and UPS each Handel in half of the country experts warn high demand for the vaccine could lead to a frenzy but small towns are facing a different problem. The vaccines are shipped in groups of a thousand and must be used within thirty days of opening which means hospitals and rule areas make peace challenges doling out all of the vaccines in time. Many of those small towns are currently the hardest hit by the virus more than 13 of Americans are now living in areas where there's a critical shortage of icu beds. It's already not sustainable we already running out of emergency room beds are running our life's events surrounding our oath PP's. My guys that nursing nursing staff were short in nursing stop and rest and therapy stopped. So many struggles there and if approved the first vaccines will go to nursing home residents and staff. And high risk health care workers each state will oversee its own distribution plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.