Transcript for Valedictorian takes on new abortion law in viral speech

We're hearing this morning from the high school valedictorian who changed the subject of her graduation speech without telling her school she says she'd never imagined a response it would get. Here's ABC's Andrea Fuji. This morning to Texas high school valedictorian whose graduation speech has gone viral is speaking out it's scary to share based on something that is controversial Paxton Smith was planning to speak about the role of the media in society when she dressed her graduating class. But without telling school administrators she switched her topic to something far more controversial the new taxes abortion law it feels wrong. To talk about anything but what is currently affecting me. And millions of other women in the state in September the so called heartbeat bill a set to become law. Banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy regardless of rape or incest it's considered the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Children. Lose their life to live every year because of the and Texas. We weren't saying don't news. Paxson says she felt obligated to speak out. I am to him find that it might contraceptives fail. I'm terra find that if Siam great. Then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and different from my future won't no longer matter. Paxton telling ABC's Lindsay Davis she can't believe the response or speech is getting from across the country. When your speech went viral the even getting re tweet from Hillary Clinton. What was your reaction to that. I was shocked I eighty didn't expect this siege. Two. Britney go far past the stage Paxton finished her speech without interruption. We face I think you. The school district says it now plans to review student speech protocols in advance of next year's graduation ceremonies. The school points out that valedictorian speeches do not reflect the school's position or that of its employees. Paxton says her parents were the only one she told about switching her topic. Mona and her Andrea thank you.

