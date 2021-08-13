Transcript for Victory for Britney Spears

We turn now to Britney Spears her father has agreed to step down as her conserve rare but the pop star's legal fight is far from over ABC's Christine Sloan explains. So this so. This morning a major victory for Britney Spears and her fight to end it conserved her shift that's controlled her life and career for thirteen years her father Jamie spears has agreed to step down as the conservative her of his daughter's estate. The decision revealed a new court filings. Where an attorney for Jamie spears says. Britney's father has been the target of unjustified attacks but doesn't legal public battle with his daughter is in her best interest. The attorney also saint. Jamie spears will not step aside until matters are resolved and that quote. Mr. spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservative or. One legal expert says Jamie spears is just making sure his legal fees are paid. To me that's improper because he can't condition. Things. On self interest in transactions like making sure his own attorneys' fees are paid. Yeah. Britney has argued she's been fit enough to perform for thirteen years. Earning millions of dollars she recently told the judge that conserve that are shipped prevented her from making decisions about her own body. And that she wants to press charges against her father for conservative or ship abuse. Britney's gonna go after father one way or the other no doctor has ever presented evidence or declarations saying that she's incapacitated. She was concerned. About losing relationship with her children. Jamie spears has disputed those accusations. In new court papers his attorney says quote. The conservatives are shipped saying this is spears from disaster. Mona Andrew. Christine thank you.

