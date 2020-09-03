Transcript for Virus’ spread impacts everyday life

This morning the corona virus is impacting the every day lives of more people around the world. Fights over what paper breaking out a grocery store shelves run empty. Demand for staples like canned food and beans surging with some stores selling one month supply in one game. Sales of oatmeal which does it need to be refrigerated are up more than 320%. Meanwhile more precautions. Costco says no more free samples because of the risk some restaurants in California or even taking people's temperature at the door. It comes as the virus takes a bigger hole on business some restaurants already reporting a 50% drop in sales. I think your vehicle I don't know. People aren't news their business cares. Malls facing an extra challenge nearly two thirds of shoppers expressing concern about crowds the airline industry could see a 113 billion dollars in losses this year the crisis already forcing one budget airline in Europe to close. This rulings have up. I thought that we'd be safe. Instant. Hotels also taking a beating bookings at Las Vegas are down by 13 compared to last year chains like Mary now expect to lose 25 million dollars just this month. The good news people willing to travel could see big discounts flights from the mainland US to Hawaii are now available for 99 dollars with hotels 30% off. So this is the type of thing I'm sure that you're getting this to with corona virus everybody's worried about it that you get people just asking. Is this gonna get ban and it's the kind of thing we say it already is. That maybe not in terms of sick misses for everybody but just economic impact it's already happening my flight from Diana's tell he was half empty from -- right York which is shockingly sprite never happens now. Yeah are already and this is gonna have a ripple effects. For quite awhile now specially with. The state department's things don't go on cruise ships. Which is a gigantic industry and its own right that so many people and their just their businesses yeah and resonance it's gonna go this Wafer for quite some time.

