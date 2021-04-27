The voice of Bart Simpson

Emmy Award-winning actor Nancy Cartwright is the voice of Bart Simpson. She sat down with ABC News’ Will Ganss to talk about her new audiobook, ‘I’m Still a 10-year-old Boy.’

