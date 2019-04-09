Transcript for Walmart to limit sale of ammunition and handguns

While we turn out to the fallout from the recent string of mass shootings including the latest one in Texas over the weekend. Wal-Mart has announced it will limit the sale of ammunition and handguns meanwhile Wordock. Learning how the Texas shooter got his weapon and it's sparking calls for change in Washington. This morning after a month of mass shootings the announcement from Wal-Mart CO2 employees to quote make the country safer. By ending cells of all handgun ammunition. And ammunition use an assault style rifles the retailer sells Warren in every five bullets in the US. This morning the NRA calling the move shameful but others. Pretty easy I think this steps they're taking really show. The need for corporate America to step up and make a difference. Wal-Mart which stopped selling military style weapons and 2015 says it will also stop all handguns cells in Alaska the last place in the US where is sold them. The chain will still carry hunting rifles and shotguns but the company is also asking people and open carry states not openly carry guns that distorts and after the mass shootings in El Paso Dayton. And Odessa Texas the government and that Rampage murders seventh and 125. I was banned from having a weapon due to mental illness but ABC news has learned he use the loophole. White his a arsenal rifle in a private sale which is how the majority of guns and americorps sold. We're background checks are not required a bill to close that background check loophole pass the US house earlier this year. The remains stalled in the senate speaking Tuesday senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said in order for the senate to vote on any gun bill he wants president trump to supported first. If the president Bernard. Took the position all along. Bill. That so that we knew we would actually be making a law about traveling. Serial. LaRoche. Be happy to put Roma or. Gun rights advocates question the impact of any proposed legislation given that more than 300 million guns in the US are already in circulation. Sources say president compass most interest at and a bipartisan approach and addressing the issue of mental health. Meanwhile Kroger is now joined Wal-Mart and asking customers not to openly carry firearms. And its stores.

