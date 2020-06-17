Transcript for Washington moves to limit chokeholds

This morning cities across the country's answering calls for. That we have with the police is broke in what is so much pain we niece and change. Teams coming after a wave of black death Bethlehem the police. It is a problem every black man in America virtually every black man in America. Kilns like if they can't stop by the opposite dramatic experience on Tuesday presidents from the meeting privately with several victims Stanley's. Before signing an executive order to address the issue of unnecessary use of force. To all of the herding families I want you to know that. All Americans mourned by your side. Your loved ones will not have died in vain. Among the members Aman. The president was very receiving. He she was very compassionate. He did assure each family member that we wound we goods and should expect change. The executive order encourages local police departments to follow standards and use of force and T escalation. And to report instances of police misconduct to a national registry. The president however devoting most of his Rose Garden speech Tuesday to defend deemed police. But I strongly oppose the radical endangers efforts to defend dismantle and dissolve our police departments. Americans know the truth without police. There is Kay asked. His order which makes no reference to racism in police seen. Is being met with skepticism and frustrations. Louisiana I system is America he did acknowledge that it ordered it. African American community has been the big dogs. Our beauty bylaw imports. This is pretty well it is already had invented Wohlers. He's and left an officer is actually easier. Serious bodily harm or death. Meanwhile the police union is defending the officer who shot and killed Ree shard brought. What's he gonna do when he runs away what's he gonna do is he now we know what that criminal history is but we didn't know that at the time but. Could he carjacked somebody could he be scared so much that he's gonna kidnap somebody in another car is he gonna heard a civilian there's a lot of things that come into play. A decision on whether charges will be filed against the former Atlanta. These costs are shot and killed Brooks could come today. The attorney see those charges could range from voluntary manslaughter to murder.

