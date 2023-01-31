Weather extremes grip the nation

Fifteen states from Texas to Ohio are bracing for a "significant" icing event. Meanwhile, several U.S. cities are reporting historic warmth. ABC News' Andrew Dymburt reports.

January 31, 2023

