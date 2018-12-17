Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Family of Guatemalan girl who died speaks out

If you're lying at the theater this weekend you may have missed a few news had the former drone possibly hitting a jetliner to a judge ruling against. A Packers fan here now are we. We can rely. Family members in Guatemala tell the AP that the family was escaping the extreme poverty in which they live. And that Jacqueline was excited for her new life nearly eight hours after presenting the Border Patrol agents in a remote area Jacqueline boarded a bus to New Mexico. That's when she began to vomit. Ninety minutes later when paramedics reached her she wasn't breathing she died in Providence Children's Hospital several hours later Democrats are calling for reform. We can you try to address these issues here at the border. By turning asylum seekers a way or building a wall we can try to address these problems in the country's abortion. The father of the 29 year old shooter in last week's deadly attack. At a Christmas market in Strasbourg France. Says his son was a supporter of ice that's four people died dozen others were wounded in Tuesday's shooting the shooter Shareef. Should cops. Was shot dead by police after a massive manhunt the FAA is investigating what may be the first time a large commercial jetliners hit by a drones the pilots making that urgent call to the control tower while flying from Guadalajara to keep wanna. It was a strong hit the pilots adding that they didn't see what hit them. This is the real danger from drones is that they will bring down an airplane someday. If it hits a critical part of that airplane engine. Green Bay Packers longtime rivalry with the Chicago Bears has reached a new level in Russell Beckman the bears pulled back means if you wanted to watch those warm ups he had to lose that cracker garb so he took him to court suing the team which he says is a First Amendment violation. US district judge in Illinois denying veterans motion. My beer won't be green. And I won't be wearing some quality how to speak for us I guess and Packers civilian clothes if there is such a thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.