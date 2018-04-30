Transcript for Weekend rewind: Golden State Killer

Braude avengers below it out of a lot I had I was just lately close there at the box office. So is a busy final we can in April we saw an emotional NFL draft and we learn more about a crime spree that haunted California for decades and here now your weekend rewind. We begin when that moment in court not long ago that former police officer suspected serial killer and Joseph James DeAngelis suspected in twelve murders and at least fifty rapes. He is believed to have left chilling. Phone messages for his victims after the attacks. There is no question. This DNA testing that was done which is your traditional forensic DNA test. This is the Golden State kill. Forests are here this morning with Kim John Malone in the North Korean dictator back home now in North Korea after that historic summit with South Korea where now seen. Other dictators presenting the news until his own people in the end you see right here state median went back here at how president dropped. Taking a victory lap of his own after that historic summit on Friday and in advance of his own meeting as we just mentioned with John. I never thought I'd live long enough. To see Kim Jung moon and the president of South Korea hugging at the DMZ and never thought I'd live longer to see that. This South Korean president has made a lot of can't wait and that's good buzz that's good for America and that's what we should be the the president has along with the. We're gonna turn next shoe to NBC's Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct by a former colleague he leans over. Where there's indexing here. But Saddam and not so silence. And says this is our comp. At that point. He took the same hand reached behind my hat and tried to force me to kiss. Broke problem really riding that investor invited him to her New York hotel room and that quote. I should not have gone but I emphatically did not verbally and physically attacked her. It's going to be a dynamic duo on that Seattle Seahawks now now that. She team Griffin has been selected to join his twin brother on the team he's got an incredible story defying the ads taken out all the critics who don't believe he's got what it takes. Somebody give me a chance to sort of Jeanne Jeanne Griffin's dream real life. The impact he's having and others less humans. Awesome inspire and so many people and also inspirational congrats to Good Morning America for winning the outstanding. Morning show at me yeah. Hey I'm Emmys last night. Price is right also want for game show you know it's April 30 you know what that means flat it's got they Maggie.

