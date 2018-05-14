Now Playing: Snow falls on Paris

Now Playing: 2 dead in Paris knife attack

Now Playing: Trump prepares for North Korea summit

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Stabbings in Paris

Now Playing: U.S opening new American embassy in Jerusalem

Now Playing: Meghan Markle's father accused of staging paparazzi photos

Now Playing: Trump putting most of his attention into summit with Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: Suspect launches deadly knife assault on the street in Paris

Now Playing: Hundreds of runners ran a vertical marathon in Seoul

Now Playing: New details on the royal wedding

Now Playing: Tensions rise as the US prepares to move its embassy to Jerusalem

Now Playing: North Korea expert: 'Big mistake' to assume Kim Jong Un will give up all weapons

Now Playing: Trump will 'size Kim Jong Un up' and look for 'real' commitment at summit

Now Playing: New details on the knife attack in central Paris

Now Playing: North Korea offering access to the nuclear site's demolition

Now Playing: Knife-wielding man kills 1 person, attacks others in Paris

Now Playing: Acapulco has become the most dangerous city in Mexico

Now Playing: Trump reveals plan to lower drug prices