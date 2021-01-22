Weekend rundown

More
From Priyanka Chopra to Tom Hanks, it's a weekend full of superstars and new blockbusters. ABC’s Will Ganss has a roundup.
2:15 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weekend rundown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"From Priyanka Chopra to Tom Hanks, it's a weekend full of superstars and new blockbusters. ABC’s Will Ganss has a roundup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75422775","title":"Weekend rundown","url":"/WNN/video/weekend-rundown-75422775"}