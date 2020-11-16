Transcript for A 2-wheeled blast from the past

Well look at he had Johnny of the father daughter duo riding their petty bombings down a highway at a minute. That and automobile. Only yank its 22 bloody and Randy and Amy you'll let it just wrapped a 2030. Mile journey. From through saint Marie Michigan to Key West, Florida. Fund the old tiny bicycles. Knowed now as high wheels. Bring her. Yeah I think so please in the place that we know oaks after a certain. Not this circuits just Amy and Randy viking sixty miles a day. Once saw the. Every days since October 19 the needs. There is that. On bikes made famous more than a 130 years ago. You're current on every day yeah yeah they're not all are. Insecure and some loose is well it Allred ends so brutally accurate. And hi wheels are fixed gear Amy and Randy walking up and down any hills that were too steep to ride. Until they made it to back nights hotel or motel one night. No rain in the dark. Now not a very good hero because we are and we were still you know. A mile away from the hope others there was no written but worth state wanted a light and experiences along the way. I'm real people want to bite you guessed it. All the people you would never act and what does it Ichi as a dad to kind of share quality. There wouldn't. Maybe she tutored and all I know there's some wonderful experience special I'm ready does. I guess it was terror robber. Ready learned to ride the high will back in 1993 to join a band he dot. Taught me a decade later even mama O Leavitt joined its recent attorney driving along as the duo support band. Proving that quality family time Mike a penny farthing ever goes out of style you guys. How do they get. I had 99 questions about that there's a little step in the back to the bike above that's an impressive even as well I'm like oh yeah. He had to take a break. Things up.

