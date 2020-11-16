-
Now Playing: Zoom is lifting 40-minute limit on free video chats on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: 3 West Coast states issue travel advisories as COVID cases climb
-
Now Playing: Is it safe to travel this year for the holidays? Here’s the risks you should know
-
Now Playing: Hiker revived after being found by Navy crew
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Iota takes aim at Central America
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has transformed for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Passenger on 1st cruise ship to resume sailing tests positive for COVID
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hyperloops could be future of travel
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: More than half of Americans expected to travel over Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Man builds Matterhorn-like coaster in his backyard
-
Now Playing: Airlines expecting a spike in travelers this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Eta brings flooding South Florida
-
Now Playing: Rescue crews race to find survivors after earthquake hits Turkey and Greece
-
Now Playing: United Airlines to rapid test all passengers on select London flights
-
Now Playing: Hawaii vacationers stuck in hotel rooms sent back home
-
Now Playing: National Geographic’s Susan Goldberg talks about the magazine’s new coffee table book
-
Now Playing: California faces possible extreme fire danger