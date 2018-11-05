White House aide mocked 'dying' McCain, sources say

More
Kelly Sandler is facing backlash after sources say she allegedly dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition to Gina Haspel's CIA nomination, saying "it doesn't matter he's dying anyway."
2:34 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House aide mocked 'dying' McCain, sources say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55095994,"title":"White House aide mocked 'dying' McCain, sources say ","duration":"2:34","description":"Kelly Sandler is facing backlash after sources say she allegedly dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition to Gina Haspel's CIA nomination, saying \"it doesn't matter he's dying anyway.\" ","url":"/WNN/video/white-house-aide-mocked-dying-mccain-sources-55095994","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.