Transcript for White House attempts to clarify Trump's statement

Introducing good morning everybody on this Thursday were gonna start with the latest fallout over the president's words for the second time this week saying. He was misunderstood the president now says he holds a Vladimir Putin personally responsible for interfering in the twice sixty election and he says he addressed the issue with prudent. Behind closed doors the says the White House is clarifying another statement he made on Russian cyber attacks ABC's Kenneth button has the new details from Washington Kenneth good morning. Good morning dining candidates for months now US intelligence officials have been sounding the alarm that Russia is still trying to metal. As we prepare for the twenty AT mid term election but president trying to spark more confusion. After ABC news asked him point blank about Russian interference. This morning president Trump's head spinning position on Russian meddling. Is Russia still targeting the USMR president. No you don't believe that's the case the president once again appear to contradict his own intelligence chiefs Russia. Attempted to interfere. With the last election. And that it continues to engage in malign influence operations. To this day that stunning moment at the white house travel quickly to Capitol Hill. He really believes Russia is not interfering and that's when AT action. Press Secretary sir Sanders worked to clear why the president was sit thank you very much in the same note today answering questions it's the second clarification this week after the president appeared to side with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. They met behind closed doors for two hours which sends wrong. A very strong on the fact that we can't have meddling we can't have any of that. The New York Times reports two weeks report trumps inauguration. He was shown highly classified intelligence that Putin ordered complex cyber attacks this week the 2016 election and from telling CBS news he believes US intelligence. But breaks this prudent lying to you. I don't want to get into whether or not he's like I can only say that I do have confidence in our intelligence agencies. The president's comments now are quite different than what he said as he stood next a prudent Monday. This is why lawmakers are still demanding the US translator and that trump couldn't meeting testified. And hand over any notes to congress dining Condace right Kenneth mountain live Forrester DC thanks Kenneth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.