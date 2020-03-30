Transcript for White House extends COVID-19 guidelines to April 30th

Staggering numbers across the country more than 130000. Confirmed cases of coated nineteen and more than 2000 deaths. Just denounced out of Michigan a state represented as has died from the virus. New York leads the nation in the number of cases and fatalities with more than 30000 cases and nearly 1000 people dead across the state. The city's Javits Center transformed into a medical facility. Readied Monday with 3000 beds to receive patients not suffering from the virus relieving hospitals. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalization in the state is slowing but warns the virus may not peak for another two weeks. Telling all nonessential workers to stay home for at least fourteen more days. And president trump who had aspirations to loosen restrictions by Easter as now also extended White House guidelines. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory. Before the victory is won. Therefore. We will be extending our guidelines. To April 30. To slow the spread. Doctor Anthony Saatchi the nation's top infectious disease expert. Saying the US could see at least a million cases and potentially as many as 200000. Deaths. The number they give out his you know based on modeling. And I think it's entirely conceivable that if we do not mitigate to the extent that we're trying to do. That you could reach that number. The president after considering a quarantine in new York New Jersey and Connecticut tweeted it won't be necessary. Instead the CDC issuing a travel advisory to residents of the tristate area. And other states now implementing strict measures to stop the spread Texas announced a mandatory two week self quarantine for travelers from several locations. And in Florida long lines and traffic as checkpoints refuse to enforce quarantines for anyone travelling from virus hot zones. Doctor Deborah Burks from the White House corona virus task force says their studying New York closely. What I wanted to be very clear on is every metro area should assume that they could have an outbreak equivalent to in new York and do everything right now. To prevent it. If they mitigate now before they start seeing cases in the emergency room and in the hospital when she see those. The virus has been spreading for days to weeks. Good news for testing the FDA has authorized a new corona virus test that can deliver results and as little as fifteen minutes. And makers say they expect to deliver 50000. Test per day starting next week Kenneth and Mona back to you Andrea thank you.

