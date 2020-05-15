Transcript for White House fires back at Dr. Rick Bright testimony

This morning veterans administration firing back slamming the scientists turned whistle blower who wants oversaw rotavirus vaccine production. You know yet another attack on president trump and just dis proven unfounded allegations. Doctor Rick bright testifying before congress. Claiming he was forced out of his job after raising concern about the administration's response to the. Without better planning is when it's winning. Could be the darkest winter in modern history. Bright says early in action by the government cost lives especially those of health care workers describing an email he got from a manufacturer. Saying their supplier of end 85 medical masks was decimated. He said Warren. The world is. And we need to act. And I push that forward to the highest levels knighthood and HHS. He got numbers. Arms on Fox News last night. Health secretary Alex is our responded to those allegations. The president literally did it will hut bright is saying should be done. You know this guy was singing in the choir back and then of everybody we all were sitting in the same tune. And now he's trying to claim that he was a soloist. In the meantime the house plans to vote today on a new economic relief package they BC's Mary Bruce reports the three trillion dollar bill has little chance of moving forward in the senate. Republicans in the senate have made very clear that it is already dead on arrival it includes hundreds of billions of dollars in state and local aid. Something that senate Republicans have said they simply don't feel is necessary to pass right now. Even if passed at the White House says president trump would veto the bill. Calling it an ideological wish list for Democrats. There's money in every illegal immigrants. It mentions the word cannibalism. Of all things 68. Times more than the word jobs. Corps how are. It's amazing to me how much patients in her much tolerance some can have. For the pain of others. Mitch McConnell isn't ruling out another stimulus plan down the road. Republicans are demanding language that limits liability for companies that reopen it. Kenneth and Mona finance thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.