Transcript for Widespread coronavirus impact

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill preparing proposals on the pandemic. After late night discussions between Democrats and Republicans for corona virus a leaf House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the deal is close to being done. Some relief packages being discussed include paid sick leave food assistance and free Coke did nineteen testing. But there's still confusion contention and conflicting statements surrounding test availability in the US the president insisting everything is going according to plan frankly that testing has been going very smooth. While top health officials strongly disagree with that assessment in the system does not. Is not really geared to what we need right now what you are asking for. That is a failing. And about Allen yes it is a failing Daryn let's admitted. The president himself has not been tested despite interacting with the Brazilian government official at Mara log oak who later came up positive for corona virus other key leaders around the world coming close to Kobe in nineteen. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife has now tested positive here at home lawmakers demand for all Americans have access to free tests do not let a lack of insurance. Worsen this crisis. And oversees the new European travel ban that goes into effect tonight creating chaos at airports around the world as Americans try to get. Home we're trying to get back home to San Diego. I don't know how we'll see what happens we were not sure if we would be able to get back in has been 3000 dollars for another flight. And if Democrats and Republicans agree on a bill that money will come from the eight point three billion dollar emergency funding package that the president signed into law last week Kenneth. Enter LaSalle Capitol Hill here we already know that congress is working with the white house on relief package. What else could the president do here to respond to this crisis. Well the president could declare a national state of emergency what that would use it free up funds from FEMA and billions of other dollars. To deal with this outbreak in Kenneth the president says he is considering declaring that national state of emergency Kenneth a lot of moving parts here Andrew their Washington think you.

