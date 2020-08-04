Transcript for Wisconsin voters head to the polls

Frustration at the polling place a little bit angry that he only Ari. But that's the position thousands of Wisconsin voters being forced to break safety measures to cast their ballot Tuesday some angry over the disregard for social distancing guidelines. Look at all the poll workers. Covered head counting. PPE carry easy for our your average down to vote today. It being an American. One person even used a sign to make their feelings known as they stood in the hours long line but for others with preexisting conditions they say the risk of going to the polls was just too high we have moved forward with an election but we have not. Move forward with democracy. While the State's democratic governor tried to postpone the election Republican lawmakers argued that elections are essential services while the president deem that Democrats request for a delay a political stunt. They had no problem with the election. Being today until I endorsed the Republican candidate. Trump also condemned mail in ballot saying they're prone to fraud even though he himself voted by mail in Florida. And and the mail in ballot debate could be front and center come fall assuming. That the corona virus returns and as for those Wisconsin primary results will those are expected until next week Kenneth Mona Andrea thank you.

