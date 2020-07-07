Woman charged for filing false report against Black bird watcher

The Manhattan district attorney has charged Amy Cooper, the white woman who was filmed threatening to call the police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park in May.
0:24 | 07/07/20

The New York woman who falsely called 911 cleaning an American man African American man was threatening her and Central Park. Has been charged over the incident Amy Cooper is charged with filing a false report. He's a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail she placed the call on Memorial Day after being asked by a black man bird watching to put her dog on a leash. Hooper has a court date is October her attorney says she will not be found guilty.

