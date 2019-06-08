Transcript for Woman locked under a bus

As we turn now to that nightmare in a Peter Pan bus between new York and Boston woman says she got trapped inside the luggage compartment of the bus this is a wild story she called 911 and the bus was driving down the highway. And now that driver is facing criminal charges. This morning that harrowing 911 call from a bus passenger who says she was purposely locked. Inside the luggage compartment of the Peter Pan bus driving down the highway in Connecticut. A lot and they are but. The collar. And gotten on the bucket. And any. Lock and and it greenery and pop art you can tell me this that he end up in the possible double. The bus had departed New York. Police were able to track the 911 call in pinpoint the buses location on interstate 84. In union kinetic it near the Massachusetts border after pulling the bus over they say they found the woman in the cargo hold. And she claimed the female bus driver had locked her inside while she was trying to retrieve items from her back. Caroline van Allen says she was on the bus and saw a woman on the ground after police pulled them over. There's a minute picture for example he came up any city I heard banging. Underneath my feet like repeatedly and we could wrap our minds around it she says she recognized the woman had gotten on the bus with them in New York. And says the bus had made only one stop in Hartford. It's unclear exactly how long the woman was locked inside the cargo hold. The driver 49 year old Wendy L birdie of Brooklyn has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint. And a woman who was locked inside the luggage compartment is okay. Driver was held on a 2000 dollar bond and has been suspended from her job pending the investigation.

