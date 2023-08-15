Woman sentenced in Vanessa Guillén murder

Cecily Aguilar was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in helping her then-boyfriend dispose of the soldier’s body. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

August 15, 2023

